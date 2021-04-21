The League of Women Voters believes that every vote should have equal value and in a republic, voters should pick their political leaders and not the other way around. The LWV position on apportionment is a conviction that a population standard is the most equitable way of assuring that each vote is of equal value. The 2020 Census count provides the opportunity to redraw boundary maps.
Unfortunately in Utah, there are examples where district boundaries have been drawn to benefit a particular party or interest: a practice known as gerrymandering. This practice leads to partisanship, confusion and voter apathy. In Moab, it has led to the town being divided into two congressional districts.
In 2018, Utah citizens passed Proposition 4 because they want district boundary maps that are fair, compact and do not favor any one party. Responsibility for redistricting should be vested in an independent special commission that reflects the diversity of the population. With the appointment of the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission, Utah is on its way to an improved and fair redistricting process.
On April 29 at 6:30 p.m., the Utah League of Women Voters will host a Zoom panel with the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission. The event, called the People Powered Day of Action, is being presented to increase awareness and citizen engagement around the process.
Visit our website to find a link where you may join the conversation with the Redistricting Commissioners. The public must have a say in how our maps are drawn. Go online at http://my.lwv.org/Utah/grand-county
Barbara Lacy
President, Grand County League of Women Voters