It is with sadness that I write to let you know that my yard sign was stolen from my yard last night, Oct. 15. The thieves left the metal bracket in place so this took some effort to get the sign off. I want to tell the thief that you can steal my sign but not my voice! Last I looked, we live in America, which is a democracy. You do not have to agree with my politics but you must respect my right to display my voting intentions, as I respect yours. I will make a homemade sign, make it bigger and harder to steal. Just for the record, I will be voting for Joe Biden! Shame on you for being a thief, trespasser and voice-suppressing coward.
Proud Democrat!
Zac Alexander
Moab