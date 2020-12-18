Dear family and friends,
Ah, it’s Christmas time; it’s the most wonderful time of the year. May we all “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas.”
The good news came in a report about two months ago. It came from the North Pole. It was from Santa Claus. Santa said that, in spite of the pandemic, he was able to restructure the toy shop to ensure that the elves were keeping the proper social distance at work. That is good news for all of us.
Usually, this missive includes many of the wonderful things that happened during the past year. This year is different. Each of us lost a number of events that were either unique in themselves or were on-going events that were forsaken or lost by lockdowns.
We can all make a list of the things we missed this past year. It is easy to slide into sadness over what did or didn’t happen. Fortunately, among our family and friends, we know that each of you has the courage and strength to move forward. It is just the way you are. There is no quit in any of you. Knowing you is a gift to us each and every year.
We know that on Independence Day you found a way to celebrate our freedoms. We know that on Labor Day you had a great time even though the picnic was attended by fewer people than you desired. We know that those of you with children and grandchildren found a way to have a fun time on Halloween. Most of all we know each of you found something to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.
And here it is, Christmas. Those who know the true meaning of Christmas know we are never alone. We know in our hearts and souls the love we share cannot be diminished by time nor distance. We know there will be a time when we will meet again. This is the seed of promise that was born on Christmas Day and was brought into fruition on Easter.
So, this Christmas, reflect more deeply on the “Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing”, “Oh Come All Ye Faithful,” cherish the “Silent Night”, bring “Joy to the World!”
“Do You Hear What I Hear?”
Merry Christmas,
Jim and Donna Hofmann
Moab