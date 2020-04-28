Can we talk?
I know we’re from Colorado and some of you don’t like us anymore. But come on… we have history! We share so much. The mountains. The desert. Our love of the outdoors.
I know this virus is scary. I know that resources are scarce. But we have a home here; we pay taxes here; we support local businesses; we have friends. Doesn’t that count for anything?
You are, of course, entitled to your feelings, and if you think it’s appropriate to shame anyone you suspect is from Colorado, I doubt this little talk will change your mind. But I do want you to know that we mean you no harm; we just feel grateful to be able to quarantine in your beautiful state. We love you, Moab. I hope someday you can love us back.
Beth Krulewitch
Aspen, Colorado