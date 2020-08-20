There have been a lot of debates and conflicting stories on the use of face masks. Most of the masks worn are either made of regular fabric or loosely fit surgical masks, N-95s are rarely worn by the general public.
When a mask is worn for more than 2 hours, it will be damp from respiration and will become a Petri dish for bacteria and other pathogens. This is why it is advised to discard after wearing it for 2 hours.
Unfortunately, the general public is not educated on the do's and don'ts of mask wearing. They are just told to "wear a mask." Hence lots of sheep walking around with masks and actually contaminating themselves and others!
Flora Najafi,
Moab
Editor’s Note: In a letter to the editor in our Aug. 13 edition, medical professionals from Moab Regional Hospital wrote that recent studies have shown that “Masks are highly safe, with only minor and uncommon side-effects and are appropriate for almost everyone to wear safely, except those under the age of 2 or individuals with disabilities that do not allow removing or adjusting a mask, or those with severely compromised respiratory systems.” CDC guidance for how to wash a cloth facemask can be found at www.bit.ly/2E3wNlU