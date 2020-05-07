Letters to the Editor: A Haiku to Moab May 7, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I have to admitI am really gonna missTurning left on Main. Quincy Masur,Moab Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Life in the ‘new normal’ With a little help from a friend U.S. bats threatened by White Nose Syndrome COVID exacerbates budget problems Youth Garden Project finds new ways to support community A day in the cafeteria Local support keeps bike shops afloat Live L-evated Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesTop five questions about Utah's new mask requirementsNational Parks and camping still closed, Moab officials remind potential touristsGovernor approves Moab's restrictions on hotels, motelsGov.: All workers in Utah must wear masksNew Grand County COVID-19 case on May 4Moab lodging, restaurants to reopen on May 1 with mask requirementsUPDATED: Moab restaurants, lodging remain closed until May 4; other businesses may apply to openPorch portraits: Moab photographer documents life in the time of COVID-19County announces Kema Johnson will be new deputy county attorneyControlled economic reopening begins Images Follow us on Facebook moabsunnews Follow us on Twitter Tweets by moabsunnews