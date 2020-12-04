Letters to the Editor: Thanks for ending the idiocy Dec 4, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank you to whoever took down the stupid metal monolith in the basin, I am forever grateful.Kiley Miller Moab Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesUTV Rally moves to San Juan County: 2021 Rally on the Rocks will be headquartered over the county lineSnakes, rats and motorcyclesThe rise and fall of the monolithHolding StrongThe View: A road too farLetters to the Editor: Not a single noise, but a roarCFI takes on new leadership in uncertain timesLisbon Valley Copper mine project meets oppositionKZMU hosts auditions for ChoreomaniaWetlands recovery Images Latest News Letters to the Editor: The Sound of Silence The View: Monolithic reflections Letters to the Editor: Scary encounters with side-by-sides Letters to the Editor: Thanks for ending the idiocy Letters to the Editor: Citizens’ right to peaceful streets Letters to the Editor: Shutting the Rally out Back of Beyond Books does Books for Tots, creates gift guide Underdog Animal Rescue Mutt of the Week: Meet Fava! Follow us on Facebook moabsunnews