In your article "Utah politicians react to storming of Congress," [See our Jan. 7 edition. - ed.] one little paragraph blaringly jumps out at me: "Multiple Utah politicians criticized President Trump for not interceding early in the unprecedented assault." WHAT!?!? Trump instigated the assault. I'm surprised he interceded at all, and it was only to make it look like the whole thing wasn't his fault. If Utah politicians won't see the attempted coup by Trump for what it was (is), how blind will they be? I'm afraid this country is in trouble.
William Foreman
Moab