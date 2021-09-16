The Moab Mosquito Abatement District (MMAD) has been fogging the north side of town with the insecticide Permethrin. Permethrin is a manmade neurotoxin in the pyrethroid family. Pyrethroids were originally used in chemical weapons during World War Two.
The Utah Physicians for Health and Environment say: “Pyrethroids in particular, are toxic to the brain, associated with a wide range of neurologic and brain diseases, especially impaired brain development, and loss of intellect and behavioral disorders in children.” (https://www.uphe.org/priority-issues/mosquito-pesticide-spraying)
How many people had their swamp coolers on, their pets outdoors, their fish ponds and organic gardens exposed? How many beneficial insects and bats were sprayed? Were you notified ahead of time? We were not. Our neighborhood has been sprayed twice within four days.
Permethrin kills any insect it comes in contact with, including beneficial bees, dragonflies, ladybugs, it is especially toxic to aquatic life. It affects the nervous system of all mammals.
The main motive for broad-scale fogging is to target the invasive mosquito, Aedes aegypti, due to its ability to transmit disease. However, the aegypti first has to get infected from a human infected with Zika, Dengue, chikungunya, or yellow fever in order to pass it on. To date in 2021, there has not been a single reported case of any of these diseases in the State of Utah. And besides, Aedes Aegypti is a daytime active mosquito unlikely to get sprayed after dark.
A broad spectrum campaign to educate the community on how to combat mosquitos breeding in backyards, in conjunction with using ecological non-toxic methods is what the city of Boulder, Colorado, has found to be the most effective policies for controlling mosquitoes of all types. They call their plan Ecological Mosquito Management.
Boulder's mosquito program has been on the cutting-edge since its creation in 2002 by developing new tools and approaches to manage mosquitoes, while protecting fragile wetland ecosystems. The city of Boulder doesn’t fog with adulticides due to efficacy and human health and environmental concerns. More info here: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/26548d1e7cae4b45b7f11c6c50e1aabc
I urge MMAD to employ a non-toxic management plan that respects the health and welfare of the whole community. In the meantime, you can be added to MMAD’s NO SPRAY list by calling: Phone: (435) 259-7161. Or go to: http://www.moabmad.org/
Sincerely,
Donald Kiffmeyer
Moab, Utah