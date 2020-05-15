You only need to drive into Moab to see the stupidity of the public everywhere you look. At 10 a.m. this Saturday, 30 jeeps were lined up two feet apart in the parking lot next to the Shell Station in southern Spanish Valley. There were 50-plus people in groups talking together. No masks in sight.
Milt’s is another hot spot to be and will probably have to close for intensive cleaning in the near future. Vehicles side by side, people in groups sitting, eating and waiting.
We have greed, public stupidity, mixed with county officials who just want to be elected again. There is no enforcement of the few regulations in place and little support from the health department. We are currently living in a fantasy.
Bill Love,
Spanish Valley