The Moab Chamber of Commerce would like to publicly celebrate a few great things that have been happening around us!
We’ll start off with a huge shout-out to the Moab Area Travel Council under the direction of Elaine Gizler, for winning the “Best Advocacy & Grassroots Campaign” in the country for the ‘Do It Like A Local’ campaign! The award was presented at the U.S. Travel Association’s Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations and the council beat out some tough competition with finalists including the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Lauderdale.
‘Do It Like a Local’ was the first-to-market sustainable tourism initiative of its kind and has put Moab in a leadership position when it comes to addressing sustainable tourism. The campaign launched in June 2019, after Elaine and the MATC Advisory Board made sustainable tourism a focus. So much work was done in-house by Travel Council staff and by the MATC’s advertising agency, Love Communications, and we couldn’t be prouder of the work they have done to educate visitors already coming to Moab about responsibility, land stewardship and sustainable behaviors that protect the area we love. The award is WELL DESERVED, and we want to celebrate the Moab Area Travel Council Board, Love Communications, Moab Area Travel Council Staff, and director Elaine Gizler for their efforts. Congratulations to all involved!
Unfortunately for Moab, Elaine has accepted a position in San Juan County as its Economic Development and Tourism director and has resigned from her position with Grand County. Elaine has served on the Chamber Board since 2015 and has been an asset and partner to the business community. We have watched her bring education to visitors as well as bring in targeted business and visitors that benefit our town with higher spending and fewer impacts through airport visitors and now rail visitors also. One example of this effort is the work she did with Rocky Mountaineer, as they approached her about bringing the Red Rocks luxury rail experience to Moab. Elaine will be sorely missed, and we want to thank her for all the collaboration and efforts she has put into our community. Our loss is San Juan County’s gain! Thank you, Elaine!
The Chamber would also like to congratulate Colin Fryer on his recent induction into the Utah Tourism Hall of Fame. Colin has been a long-time advocate for Moab in the tourism industry, working hard to bring life back to a once desperate community. Colin served multiple terms appointed by the Governor on the Utah Office of Tourism Board, where he fought for the southern part of the state to get its share of Utah tourism marketing. Colin was successful in that fight and proved to be instrumental in bringing more awareness to the national parks and all Moab has to offer. In fact, we’ve watched him lead and fight for Moab businesses at many different times and in many different capacities throughout the years, and count him a true supporter and champion of the business community. We are excited for the well-deserved recognition and honor he received and echo all the praise given! Congratulations, Colin!
The Moab Chamber of Commerce