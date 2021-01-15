Dear Speaker Pelosi:
I am writing to you to urge you to resist the calls for the impeachment of President Trump. Such a course would only serve to muddy the waters and divert energy and attention from the start of President-elect Biden's term. This will be a critical time to get the new administration up and running and the distraction of an impeachment trial would ill serve our nation. As the five-term chair of our county’s Democratic Party and a former county commissioner, I know how attractive it is to think about Trump or any political opponent getting his just deserts. But please do not let this overshadow our nation's pressing needs. I know it will be hard to resist the pressure from the public and the Democratic Caucus, but I have no doubt that you have the courage and grit to do so. President-elect Biden has made healing the nation the centerpiece of his message, millions of Americans who voted for President Trump will find this message hard to believe if the new President's party seems hell-bent on punishing his opponent.
Sincerely yours,
Robert Greenberg