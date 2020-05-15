During these times of front line workers rising to new heights in serving our community, I would like to publicly thank Robert Jones, Club Pro and Steve Byers at the Moab Golf Club for the incredible job they have done the last 8+ weeks and continue to do: keeping the golf course open and safe for locals. The extra hours they spent on the phone to arrange reservation-only tee times, wearing masks, sterilizing the carts after every use (requiring only one person per cart unless the golfers were family meant there were a lot of extra carts being used), making sure that there were no commonly touched items in the Pro Shop and providing safety protocols for the employees out on the course was a great collaboration between the Southeast Utah Health Department and the course staff, Board of Directors and the City of Moab.
I, a senior citizen, was so grateful to have a safe place to recreate and it was not possible without the long hours and efforts of Robbie and his crew. The course could not just “close” during the Stay Home Stay Safe directives because fairways and greens had to be maintained. Rob and staff went the extra mile to figure out how to provide local patrons with the ability to continue playing golf and providing a small income for the course.
Carol Mayer,
Moab