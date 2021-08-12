I want to thank a young man named Joshua. On August 5th I was trying to get from my car to the sidewalk at 150 E Center, Moab.
The gutter and parking area were full of wet mud, my sandal got stuck in the mud and I fell backward . Cars came and went as I lay on Center St and finally a car pulled over and Joshua picked me up, retrieved my sandal and purse and helped get me up on the sidewalk, up the exterior stairs and then up the stairs to my appointment. Thank you for being so kind.
Suzanne Lewis
Moab