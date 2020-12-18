Why are ATVs so loud? After doing a bit of internet search I’ve concluded that it comes down to personal choice. Some people like riding loud machines.
According to Haavard Krislok of boostatv.com, an “independent online content provider created by an ATV enthusiast, for ATV enthusiasts,” it comes down to inadequate insulation used to dampen the engine and transmission noise and ineffective mufflers used to dampen exhaust noise. He says some ATV riders want loud machines: “Many riders still believe that more noise equals more power.” It’s pretty simple, manufacturers build machines people want to buy.
Matt Powell of Dirtwheelrider.com writes: “ATVs are so loud because their engines rev at very high RPMs, they have shortened exhaust systems, have poorly insulated or non-existent engine compartments, and are generally ridden very fast wherever they go.”
And how loud are they? Well, anyone within earshot can tell they are loud, often very loud. Powell writes: “Noise above 120 decibels can cause immediate damage to your ears and should be avoided if at all possible unless wearing protection.”
I have observed ATVs ridden on streets in Moab with sound systems blaring so the operator can hear the music above the ATV noise while wearing hearing protection. Good that those “me-generation” riders are protecting their hearing. But what about us citizens who want to live in peace and quiet? The amount of loud ATV traffic in our neighborhoods has grown dramatically and needs to be addressed. I urge our city and county officials to prioritize residents’ quality of life rather than loud ATV tourism. Don’t we matter?
Gerrish Willis
Moab