In 1961, I turned 16 and bought my first car, a 1949 Ford coupe with a flathead V8. I wanted it to breathe better, so I replaced the muffler with a straight pipe. It sounded great, especially when I rapped it up to about 3500 RPM and popped the clutch.
My neighbors did not care for this behavior, so they and the police soon caused me to replace the muffler and burn rubber elsewhere.
Now I'm 75, and I'd appreciate it if Moab was still peaceful and quiet. If a clear majority of the locals agreed with me, and found a way to organize, and make their feelings known, I bet it soon would be.
Roy Nelson
Moab