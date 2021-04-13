Main Street traffic

A northbound driver passes through the intersection at Main Street and 200 South as two pedestrians on the opposite side of the road wait for the chance to cross the street. The flashing yellow lights at the intersection did not appear to be working on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 26, and none of the vehicles traveling down Main Street stopped for the pedestrians. [Photo by Rudy Herndon / Moab Sun News]

Something positive to report! I have been very impressed with how much slower traffic has been this past week. This was particularly significant because it historically has been one of our most chaotic weeks in the year. I don’t know if it was the result of more and better-placed signs or an increased presence of officers in and around town, but I noticed it in town and definitely on Spanish Valley Drive. So, while there were a few crazy drivers (especially on my way to Castle Valley, and that was likely a local), I liked the slower, safer pace.

Good job and thank you to those who helped create this change and those who participated in maintaining it.

Regards,

Judy Powers

Moab