Something positive to report! I have been very impressed with how much slower traffic has been this past week. This was particularly significant because it historically has been one of our most chaotic weeks in the year. I don’t know if it was the result of more and better-placed signs or an increased presence of officers in and around town, but I noticed it in town and definitely on Spanish Valley Drive. So, while there were a few crazy drivers (especially on my way to Castle Valley, and that was likely a local), I liked the slower, safer pace.
Good job and thank you to those who helped create this change and those who participated in maintaining it.
Regards,
Judy Powers
Moab