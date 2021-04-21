Hello, I just drove through Moab last week. I was in a traffic backup for 6 miles. I get into town and all I see is tourism and way too many people. We were hungry. We were tired. We kept driving...we didn’t spend a single dime in Moab. Not my kind of place… Blanding businesses got over $200 in gas, groceries, some camping gear. Moab is simply too overgrown. We did stop at the Poison Spider. I was offered a job as a mechanic. I know the cost of living there would make me a working poor person. Moab isn't the same place as it was 10 years ago. It has changed for the worse.
Brian Backus
Orting, Washington