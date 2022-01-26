After months on leave, Moab Police Chief Bret Edge returned to the job on Jan. 24 but will be in "a transitional role" while a new chief is found, city staff reported.
"The City understands that the community has concerns about the police department," a press release stated, adding that the department will seek "alternative leadership" after Mayor Joette Langianese and Acting City Manager Carly Castle met with Edge.
Edge's leave coincided with the launch of multiple investigations into MPD officer conduct. Those reports were released this month and found flaws in the department's training and policies, a fact alluded to in the press release about Edge's return.
"[T]he police department and City administration will work together on a comprehensive evaluation of the agency and will develop and implement improvements that may be needed," the statement read.