Moab City police officers met with honorary Sgt. Miller Greenfield of the Sacramento Police Department on Aug. 30, as he and his father traveled through the area. Miller was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease at age four, but his family says that he has never let that stop him. Now 13, Miller had the chance to tour MPD police vehicles and participate in a quick ride-along before being sent off with some commemorative gifts to remember the support of the Moab Police Department. [Courtesy photo]
Most Popular
Articles
- When dinosaurs roamed Moab
- Calling on Moab
- Moab sales revenue fell almost 50% during COVID-19 shutdowns
- Pine Gulf Fire Now Colorado's Largest
- San Rafael Desert plan maximizes OHV access
- What to expect as kids head back to school
- Growing pains at the Moab Museum
- Local wrestler returns triumphant
- Letters to the Editor: Re: Mask Etiquette in your Aug 20-26 issue
- Many voices ask for budget changes