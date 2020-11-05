Grand County Middle School celebrated Halloween on Oct. 30 with a costume contest, where each class was visited by three judges. A total of 45 prizes were given out, with Best Overall awards (pictured above) going to eighth-graders Trace York and John Lewis who dressed as Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder from Disney’s “Rapunzel” and seventh-grader Braxton Martinez who dressed as an “Extreme Quarantine Guy.” All the middle school winners are pictured below. [Photos: Grand County Middle School]