Lorraine Grundvig, 91, passed away on Jan. 8, 2021, at her home in Murray, Utah. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Moab at 2 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- In Memoriam: Albert and Betty Lucero
- The Mutt of the Week: Our KZMU Litter!
- Luxury train heads to Moab
- Working out the details: City staff, council work on code regulating new UTV rental businesses
- San Juan declines Rally on the Rocks lease
- Student Athlete Profiles: Ty Bohannon shoots to score
- A thirsty valley: City officials take a hard look at water resources nearing max
- Moab police use-of-force policy studied
- Vaccine rollout progresses in Grand County: Health department says available doses are limited
- Welcome Grand County's New Year's baby!
Images
Latest News
- The View: A retrospective perspective
- Letters to the Editor: Water is life
- Letters to the Editor: UTV Noise
- Letters to the Editor: An Open Letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Letters to the Editor: See it for what it is
- Desert Power Yoga: Local studio offers ‘something for everyone’
- Moab wastes not: Recycling center, Melnicoff win awards
- Release your inner warrior at Hurling Hatchets