Jose Sanchez — loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather — passed away on August 6, 2020, at the age of 93.
Jose was born on March 22, 1927, in McPhee, Colorado, to Jose E. and Martina (Salazar) Sanchez. He was raised by his maternal grandmother and attended school in Colorado prior to joining the Armed Forces. He served three years in the Army/Air Corps during World War II and the occupation of Japan.
After his discharge, he worked for Geneva Steel in the coal mines in Dragerton, Utah, where he met his wife, Pilar Hurtado. They were married in 1951 and raised ten children: Daniel (Bonnie), Eleanore (Rex) Dana, Gloria (Bruce) Ross, Molly (Dee Wayne) Heil, Miguel (Debbie), Rebecca Sanchez, David (Charlotte), Theodore (Deanna), Robert (Carol) and Dominic. They moved to Moab in 1964, where he worked in the potash and uranium mines before working for the Forest Service as a master mechanic. He retired in 2006 after surviving colon cancer.
Jose had a love for family, gardening, woodworking, fishing and all things outdoors. In his woodshop, which he called the “Scrap Shop,” he used various types of wood to create unique forms of art such as intarsia, 3-D ornaments, fretwork and scrolled wood items.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose E. and Martina; 12 of his 17 brothers and sisters and one grandchild who died in infancy. He is survived by his wife, Pilar; his 10 children; his 29 grandchildren; his 54 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Jose requested to be cremated. Memorial services will be held at a later time announced by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com.