Kerry Ray Swink passed away peacefully at his daughter’s side on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 2:10 p.m. at the age of 69. He died from COPD and complications from COVID-19.
Kerry was born on Aug. 19, 1950, in Tacoma, Washington. He was the youngest of four children born to Dortha Mae O'Neil and Shannon Albert Swink.
On May 8, 1986, Kerry became a father to the light of his life, Amanda Rae Swink. For the rest of his life, he would talk of nothing else but his daughter and, later, his son-in-law Anthony and grandchildren, Isabelle and Ronan. They were his very reason for living.
Kerry was a talented baseball player. He was a pitcher and played second base. He had what was known as the "Swink Arm." Baseball was a big part of Kerry's upbringing and his favorite team was the St. Louis Cardinals. He loved to watch the World Series every year.
Kerry graduated from Grand County High School in Moab in 1968. He then attended Southern Utah University. Kerry worked for his father most of his life at his salvage yard, Bert's Auto Supply. If someone needed a part, Kerry knew exactly where it was located and remembered the intricate details that only someone with a mechanic’s brain would comprehend. He was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attending the fourth ward in Moab.
In 1966, Kerry was in a car accident that forever altered his life path. He was in a coma for a period of time and suffered a traumatic brain injury. Kerry's favorite things in life were a good cup of joe, swiss burgers, patty sausage with eggs over easy and to chat with friends. He was a regular at the local diners in Moab. Everyone in Moab knew Kerry and knew what a pure soul he was. He will be remembered for his intoxicating smile and laugh that you could feel in your own soul! Everyone who had the privilege of really knowing Kerry got to love him and that love was returned a million times over.
Kerry Ray Swink is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Anthony) Fernandez; his grandchildren, Isabelle and Ronan; his brother, Howard (Margaret) Swink; his nieces, Tamara, Rachel, Karissa, Tesa and Teona; and his nephews, Shad and Lonnie.
He was preceded by his father, Shannon Albert Swink; his mother, Dortha Mae O’Neil; his brother, Donald Swink; and his sister, Sheila Maxfield.
Kerry’s family would like to thank the staff at Four Corners Community Behavioral Health and Moab Regional Hospital for their care over the years. A special thanks to Cora Shonie from Interact Clubhouse.
A celebration of life service will be held on the weekend of his birthday next year at the home of his daughter, Amanda. Details will be provided later in the year. Please send condolences to the family to 5308 W. Canary Grass Way, South Jordan, UT 84009.