Harris “Hank” Freeman, 82, passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, at his home in Castle Valley. Cremation will be taking place and no services are planned at this time. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- When dinosaurs roamed Moab
- Calling on Moab
- Moab sales revenue fell almost 50% during COVID-19 shutdowns
- Pine Gulf Fire Now Colorado's Largest
- San Rafael Desert plan maximizes OHV access
- What to expect as kids head back to school
- Growing pains at the Moab Museum
- Local wrestler returns triumphant
- Letters to the Editor: Re: Mask Etiquette in your Aug 20-26 issue
- Many voices ask for budget changes