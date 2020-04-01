On April 1, the Southeast Utah Health Department issued an updated public health order for Grand, Emery and Carbon counties to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the area. Among the changes are more mandatory business closures, allowances for one-night stays at overnight lodging due to "emergency needs or fatigue" and other clarification.
"Emergencies are never planned for, so it would be irresponsible of SEUHD to neglect those who have emergencies and need to stay overnight," said Brittney Garff, SEUHD Public Information Officer, in an email to the Moab Sun News.
"In the past 14 days there have been some emergency stays," said Garff. She reported that the exception for emergencies came at the advice of county attorneys.