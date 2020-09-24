Guy William Thomas, 70, brother of Charla Crosby, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020, at his sister’s home in Moab. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. You may send condolences to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com
Death Notice: Guy William Thomas, Jan. 10, 1950 - Sept. 18, 2020
