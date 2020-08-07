Moab Community Gardens

The Moab Community Gardens’ new plot at the community center Our Village is heading into the peak of the growing season. “It’s amazing that it’s gone from a vacant field to a productive veggie garden,” Garden Manager Claire Core said, adding that a handful of dedicated gardeners worked this year to set up flood irrigation and fencing. Core’s daughter Hazel held a piece of Hopi blue corn gifted to her by MoCom gardener Tom Moreau. [Photo by Heila Ershadi / Moab Sun News]

Tags