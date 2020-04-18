Peep Safari

Local 4-year-old Josh Gibbs created a Peep-themed tableau as part of Moab’s New Peep Safari, a Facebook-based event inspired by Moab’s popular Jeep Safari, which was canceled this year as mitigation measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 went into effect. Josh may have had a little help from his mother, Whitney Marlies. [Photo courtesy of Whitney Marlies]