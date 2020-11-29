On Nov. 29, WabiSabi Executive Director Liz Dana Han will celebrate her 35th birthday. WabiSabi staff sent this tribute along:
The entire WabiSabi Thrift Store staff and volunteers agree that the true hero at Wabisabi Moab is Executive Director Liz Dana Han. She truly is the heart and soul of our organization.
When the pandemic initially prompted us to close our doors voluntarily, Liz spent endless nights buried in the budget, tediously cutting all non-essential costs to ensure that we could all remain employed with WabiSabi and be available for curbside and home delivery of things people needed in our community.
In the midst of the most uncertain times, Liz also gave birth to her first child, a perfect baby girl named Magnolia Grace Han, and from day one she has been the mother most people only wished they had.
On behalf of all of us at WabiSabi, we just want her to know that we wish her a beautiful birthday and many more to come and that what she does is an inspiration to each and every one of us!
[Moab Sun News co-publisher Kevin Brydie is a board member for WabiSabi. -ed.]