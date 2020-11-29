The Grand County Middle School 2020 Food Drive was a big success, bringing in almost three times as many donations as last year’s drive. School staff attributed the increase to a healthy competitive spirit between classes. Three classes took special honors: Mr. Shumway’s PE class brought in 435 donations, Ms. Murdock’s Utah History class brought in 264, and Mr. Secrist’s eighth grade English class brought in 128 food items. The food drive was put on by the GCMS Honor Society, with the help of Jason and Jennifer Taylor who volunteered their time to help with loading and delivery to the Moab Food Bank. The Honor Society Food Drive Committee is pictured. From left to right are Maggie Crane, Addy Oldroyd, Katie Wakefield, Trinity Bryant, Addie Taylor, Hope Shumway, Elisabeth Knight, Jade McPherson, Maizee Packard, Tatum Packard, Acel Hall and Jace Reidhead in the front. [Photo: Grand County Middle School]
