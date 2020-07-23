A house on Moab’s Mountain View Drive caught on fire on July 17, reportedly forcing a young man and his mother to escape from the home before flames engulfed the front of the residence. Moab Valley Fire quickly responded and contained the fire. Moab City Police Department officials reported that a woman was transported to Moab Regional Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation but is doing well. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. [Murice D. Miller / Moab Sun News]
