Barbara and Kevin McGann of Castle Valley are observing their fiftieth wedding anniversary, though citing “obvious reasons,” their family canceled a planned surprise party. “So it goes,” the couple said. Barbara and Kevin married on the 16th day of April in 1970, at Niles, Michigan, and plan to celebrate quietly together at some time in the future. “Congratulations to Earth Day on its 50th Anniversary too!” the family said in a statement. [Courtesy photo]
