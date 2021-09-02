The Grand County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page that an anonymous business contractor has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person or people involved in what the department is calling the South Mesa Double Homicide.
On Aug. 18, two local women, Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, were found by a friend of theirs, deceased by gunshot wounds at their campsite in the La Sal Mountains. The women had been reported missing several days earlier.
Schulte and Turner’s friends and family, as well as the Moab community, have been devastated by this crime and hope the perpetrator is found—so much so that one business person, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted the Grand County Sheriff’s Office to offer a substantial reward to anyone with information that contributes to solving the case. The gesture prompted others to comment on the Facebook post with offers to increase the reward.
The Sheriff’s Office noted that this is an active investigation and asked that anyone with tips call the office at (435) 259-8115. Officials asked that the public not leave tips in social media comments.