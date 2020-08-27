Sir Matt Langianese

Sir Matt Langianese celebrated his 100th birthday at the Canyonlands Care Center with a socially distanced outdoor party on Aug. 17. In February 2020, Sir Langianese was knighted for his role in storming Omaha Beach in Normandy, France during World War II. “I can’t believe my dad is 100!” said his daughter Joette. [Photo by Kevin D. Brydie / Moab Sun News]

