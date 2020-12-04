While the Moab Arts and Recreation Center has canceled its much-anticipated annual Holiday Craft Fair due to COVID-19, the MARC is hosting an online shopping gallery to connect shoppers with their favorite vendors this holiday season. Participating artists sell a variety of all-handcrafted items including woodworking, candles, knitwear, stained glass ornaments, jewelry, tinctures, baked goods and more.
One of these vendors, Wild Raven Soap Company, was started by Kai Malloy and Jen Hancewicz as a creative outlet. They use traditional methods to make their small-batch soap by hand, purchasing raw materials from reputable vendors or sourcing ingredients locally whenever possible—even from their own backyard! This small business has adapted to the challenges presented by COVID-19 in a few ways. Malloy and Hancewicz have recently opened up a storefront on Center Street, open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People who feel comfortable with shopping in person (masks required) can see and smell all their products in the store. For those that feel more comfortable shopping online, Wild Raven’s newly-redesigned website has all its merchandise available to be shipped or for curbside pickup at their store. Free in-town delivery is offered for locals, making it even easier to get these products safely. Current products offer holiday scents, gift sets and deals right now.
Handmade soap and other products from Wild Raven Soap Company can be purchased at 37 E. Center Street or online at www.wildravensoap.com.
To find other great Holiday Craft Fair vendors, visit the Moab Arts website at www.moabarts.org/hcf. If you are having trouble finding an artist, email marcadmin@moabcity.org.
This Moab Arts Council series is dedicated to documenting the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the creating, producing, experiencing, and distributing of art in Moab. If you or someone you know is a local artist who has been creatively adjusting their process due to COVID-19, contact us at moabartscouncil@gmail.com.