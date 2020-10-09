The Moab Arts and Recreation Center’s Second Annual Chalk Drawing Competition was held outside the Moab Information Center on Oct. 3. Staff reported that 16 people signed up for this year’s challenge. Winners were chosen via a public vote. In the adult category, passersby awarded Elly Bauer first place for her piece “Moab Divided.” Bauer also won the category last year. Oione deRoulhac won in the first-ever Kids category. [Photos: Moab Arts and Recreation Center]