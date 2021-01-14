Jack Shelby Turpin passed away on Jan. 6, 2021, after a battle with small cell lung cancer. He was able to pass away just as he wanted: at his home in La Sal, surrounded by his family and friends.
Jack was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Jan. 22, 1958, to Ilo and Jean Turpin. The family later moved to Livermore, California, where Jack grew up and went to high school. He excelled in football and baseball and was named outstanding sportsman of the year.
In 1975, Jack moved with his family to Payson, Utah, where he met and married Kalee Wilcock. Together, they had three children: Kassie, Josey and Cody. Jack joined the U.S. Army in 1980 and served in the U.S. National Guard until 1990. After Jack and Kalee divorced, Jack had a son, Stetson, with Stephanie Carter. After traveling, Jack found his way back to Utah, where he married Judy Barney. Jack and Judy later divorced, and he then married Shanessa Hopkins. The two later divorced.
Jack was a tradesman and traveled around the United States working as an ironworker. He was always talking about the places he had been and all the places he wanted to see. He loved to ride his Harley and live life on the wild side, considering himself an outlaw. He was always willing to help anyone in need and would give you the shirt off his back. He spent his final days in La Sal, Utah, where had many friends and where children called him Papa Jack. Jack loved his family more than anything and he will be deeply missed by them.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Jack’s sons Josey and Cody, and
to special friends Tina Robinson and Geri Falk for their loving care during his last days.
Jack is survived by his children, Yvonne Dellos, Kassie Turpin Jacobson (Manny Torres), Josey Turpin, Cody Turpin and Stetson Turpin; his grandchildren,
Shae Benedict, Lisa Jacobson, and Dayson Turpin; his great-grandchild, Callie Benedict; his siblings Dan (Judy) Turpin, Rene Spencer and Shane (Kelli) Turpin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ilo and Jean Turpin.
A small memorial with military rites will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Jack’s home in La Sal for close family and friends. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life and memorial for Jack will be planned and announced for a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.