Mama Margarine arrived at Underdog Rescue just before Christmas along with her five puppies. Her family had been unable to get Margarine fixed, as there are only two veterinarians in the Navajo Nation and many find the elective surgery unaffordable and inaccessible. In 2021, Underdog is planning on doing six free and accessible spay and neuter clinics, bringing our partners’ mobile clinic to local communities.
Mama Margarine is a year-old hound mix, who is safe and gaining weight at Underdog but she needs some extra TLC. She has a sprained knee and an ear infection that requires daily medication. She would love a warm home to recover in and regain some confidence. She is friendly with other dogs and has not been tested with cats. If you think you can provide a foster home for her for a week or longer call or text us at 435 260 8033 to let us know!
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on American Indian reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org.