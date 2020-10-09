King Cosmo here, speaking to you from the Kingdom of Grand County Public Library with a royal proclamation: All Grand County children and their families are hereby invited to an Online Musical Story Hour on Sat. Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m., streaming on the library's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GrandCountyPublicLibrary. All of Grand County's princesses, princes, knights, kings and queens are invited to join us wearing their best royal finery. We will enjoy a reading of “The Princess and the Pea” by Danish poet and author Hans Christian Andersen with live accompaniment by our royal harpist Mitch Stevens. Can’t make it on Oct. 10? Don’t worry! A video recording will be available afterward for on-demand viewing on the library's Facebook page.
Musical Story Hour is a partnership between the Moab Music Festival and the Grand County Public Library which happens four times a year and is always free. October's featured musician, Mitch Stevens, is a freelance composer and multi-instrumentalist based out of Moab. Having dabbled in a little bit of everything, Mitch is inspired by musical styles across time and space—French Impressionism, Renaissance polyphony, twentieth-century minimalism, and Celtic folk music to name only a few.