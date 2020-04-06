The Grand County School District announced the promotion of current Vice-Principal Mary Marable to the position of Grand County High School principal.
Dr. Marable has been at the high school for three years and "will help offer stability to the staff and students with the retirement of Dr. Steve Hren at the end of this school year," the school district said in a statement on April 6.
Dr. Hren, the current principal, announced his retirement in January after serving in the role for 13 years.
Marable said her educational philosophy is based on the sincere belief that anyone can learn with a positive learning environment, strong leadership, a committed and focused faculty, as well as an encouraging community and supportive families.
"Our ultimate goal at Grand County High School is to help students grow to become productive citizens and to become who they want to be! I believe that students are individuals trying to find their way in the world, who need teachers, parents, coaches and mentors to help them along the way," Marable said.
District appoints business administrator
"She has been an amazing assistant principal and we are thrilled she has decided to take the position of principal," the Grand County Board of Education said in statement.
In the same statement, the Grand County School District announced the appointment of Rachel Stenta as the district's business administrator.
Stenta will oversee the school district's finances and "lead compliance with local, state and federal budgeting and fiscal reporting."
Stenta brings decades of business experience to her role at the school district. She has worked in local government and higher education since 1990 and earned her bachelor's degree from Utah State University in Business Management Information Systems. She is a former finance director at the City of Moab.
"I am very excited to join the school district team and I am eager to meet new challenges and contribute to our community," Stenta said.