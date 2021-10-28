The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 22, but if you missed it, don’t worry: you can still vote in person during early voting—Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City of Moab Recorder’s Office (217 E. Center St.)—or on Election Day, Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Moab City Hall. You’ll need to present two forms of identification, including one that shows your current Moab City address.
Votes during this time will be cast using provisional ballots, meaning they’ll be verified after the vote is cast. Votes with provisional ballots will not count until the ballot is verified.
If you registered to vote before the Oct. 22 deadline, you should have received a mail-in ballot. The last day to mail your completed ballot is Nov. 1. You can also drop off your ballot in person through Election Day to the ballot drop box located in the City of Moab Recorder’s office, which is open between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays.
If you haven’t received your ballot, call the City Recorder’s office at 435-259-2683.
Three Moab governance positions are up for election in 2021: the position of mayor and two positions on the Moab City Council. Current mayor Emily Niehaus and council members Karen Guzman-Newton and Mike Duncan are not running for re-election.
Six people declared candidacy for the two city council positions: Anthony Charles, Randall Fox, Josie Kovash, Mike McCurdy, Jason Taylor, and Luke Wojciechowski. Randall Fox withdrew from the race on Oct. 7.
Seven people declared candidacy for mayor: Sherri Costanza, Aaron Davies, Kent Green, Norm Knapp, Joette Langianese, Stephen Stocks, and Bill Winfield. Knapp withdrew from the race on Sept. 22.
The elected officials will join current city council members Rani Derasary, Kalen Jones, and Tawny Knuteson-Boyd. All positions are for four years and are elected nonpartisan positions. The current mayor and council terms end in December. Candidates elected this year will begin in January 2022.