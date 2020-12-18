Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab’s Mutt of the Week is Mama Squeak, who came from a family that had over 25 dogs. Even though they loved their dogs, they couldn’t afford them so Mama Squeak and her 3 babies, along with several other dogs, were relinquished to us. Squeak and her pups had mange and needed about a month before their hair grew back.
Now, Mama Squeak has a beautiful full coat and an incredibly loving personality. She is all kisses. She will need some training and obedience classes to learn manners, but we have no doubt that she will become an awesome dog. Mama Squeak will need a home to herself as she is very reactive towards other dogs. We would love to find a forever home for Mama Squeak for the holidays—do you think you could help? Visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org to put in an application to adopt.
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a nonprofit helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org.