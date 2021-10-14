On Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, James D. Charles (Big Jim), passed away at the age of 66, due to complications of surgery at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in Provo, Utah.
Jim was born on Feb. 12, 1955, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Donald and Edna Charles. They moved to Moab when Jim was 6 months old.
On Aug. 28, 1981, Jim married the love of his life, Linda Anderson. Together they raised two sons, Anthony and Jacob.
Jim started his drilling career shortly after high school. He worked for several different drilling contractors in Moab before establishing his drilling career with Bob Beeman Drilling. In 1992, he purchased a Mack winch truck and started his own business.
After becoming disabled, he found a new passion as a quilter. He also enjoyed cooking, baking, and Christmas candy making. His grandsons were the light of his life. Jim always maintained a positive attitude towards everything in life no matter the trials. He always had a smile and a smart-aleck remark, and compassion for others.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Edna Charles. He is survived by his wife, Linda Charles; his sons, Anthony (Didar) Charles and Jacob Charles; his grandsons, Rownen Charles and Winter Charles; his siblings, Linda (Gary) Hatfield of Grand Junction, Patrice (Dave) Hlas of Moab, Brian Charles of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Ann (Jason) Dugger of Caldwell, Idaho, and Mike (Lane) Foster of Moab as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Jim will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at Spanish Valley Mortuary (386 N. 100 West, Moab). Interment will follow service at Grand Valley Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com