Recognized Excellence

ACT Campground received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition, awarded at the 2020 Rural Business Summit put on by Rep. John Curtis. The campground was nominated for the Rural Business of the Year award by Moab Area Travel Council Director Elaine Gizler and received honorable mention for its contributions to the Moab community and for its sustainability efforts. Pictured, left to right, are Elaine Gizler, Cherie Major and Kim Sherwood. [Courtesy photo]
Most Popular
Articles
- Moab sewage shows COVID spike
- Letters to the Editor: UTV roar ruins Moab quality of life
- More strife over HB 224
- Book Cliffs highway proposed again
- GCHS senior Jessica Jones serves an ace
- Letters to the Editor: Mufflers, please
- Letters to the Editor: Moab is hurt by UTV noise
- Rite of passage
- Local rides for Great Cycle Challenge USA
- A 2,000-year flood on the Colorado River
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.