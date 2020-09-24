Recognized Excellence

ACT Campground received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition, awarded at the 2020 Rural Business Summit put on by Rep. John Curtis. The campground was nominated for the Rural Business of the Year award by Moab Area Travel Council Director Elaine Gizler and received honorable mention for its contributions to the Moab community and for its sustainability efforts. Pictured, left to right, are Elaine Gizler, Cherie Major and Kim Sherwood. [Courtesy photo]