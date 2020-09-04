Rodney Lee Dalton, 86, passed away on Sept. 1, 2020, at his home in Moab. A viewing will be held on Monday, Sept. 7 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Spanish Valley Mortuary. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Grand Valley Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. A full obit will be in next week’s paper. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com
Most Popular
Articles
- When dinosaurs roamed Moab
- Calling on Moab
- Moab sales revenue fell almost 50% during COVID-19 shutdowns
- Pine Gulf Fire Now Colorado's Largest
- San Rafael Desert plan maximizes OHV access
- What to expect as kids head back to school
- Growing pains at the Moab Museum
- Local wrestler returns triumphant
- Letters to the Editor: Re: Mask Etiquette in your Aug 20-26 issue
- Many voices ask for budget changes