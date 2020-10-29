All Grand County residents should have received their mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 general election, where residents will vote for a U.S. president, state officials and Grand County commissioners as well as support or oppose amendments to the state constitution, a change in the form of Grand County’s government and a sales tax to support Moab City arts, recreation and park services.
While many areas of the U.S. are struggling with organizing a mail-in election, it’s routine in Utah, which has been running elections by mail since 2018. Voters have the choice to mail back their ballot or deliver it through a ballot drop location. Quinn Hall, the Grand County clerk/audior, stresses that all mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2, but that ballots may be dropped off at the clerk’s office at 125 E. Center Street during business hours (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Residents who have not yet registered to vote may still register and vote by using a provisional ballot at the clerk’s office under specific conditions. Valid ID and proof of physical residence is required.
In a report from the ACLU of Utah released this week, the information provided on Grand County’s election page was rated an A, meeting all of the criteria for providing complete information that voters require. In Utah, county clerks are responsible for organizing elections in each of the state’s 29 counties, wielding considerable authority over how, when, and where residents receive their ballots and cast their votes.
If you haven’t received your mail-in ballot, have questions about the status of your voter registration or other election issues, call the Grand County Clerk/Auditor’s office at 435-259-1321.