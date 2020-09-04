Local wrestler Austin Paris, a seventh-grade student at Grand County Middle School, traveled to Kansas City, Missouri, to compete in the Rocky Mountain Nationals. Austin was seeded first in the 82 lb weight bracket and defeated all opponents, winning the championship and becoming the first youth wrestler from Utah to win Nationals three years in a row. Austin wants to thank his strength and conditioning coach Jared Meador and Jason Ramsdell for taking his time to work with him in the offseason. [Courtesy photo]
