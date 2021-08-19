Grand County Sheriff's Office staff confirmed that the deaths of Moab couple Kylen Carrol Schulte and Crystal Michelle Turner are the subject of a homicide investigation. The Medical Examiner's office ruled gunshot wounds as the cause of death for both women.
Schulte and Turner were found dead in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Loop Road on August 18. Since August 14, friends and family had been searching for the couple, who reportedly often camped in the mountains.
"We are currently following up with an and all leads that come to our attention during this investigation," the release on Aug. 19 reads, noting that law enforcement officials believe "there is no current danger to the public in the Grand County area."
Anyone with information on this active investigation is urged to call the Grand County Sheriff's Office at 435-259-8115.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.