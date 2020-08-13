Lowered from Looking Glass

A group of climbers finished climbing the side of Looking Glass Arch on Aug. 7, but as the first climber rappelled down they realized their rope did not reach the ground. The climber was stuck partway down the 165-foot rappel. The two remaining climbers tried to downclimb the backside of the rock before getting stuck on a ledge. When San Juan Search and Rescue members arrived, they aided the climbers off the ledge and helped the hanging climber transfer to another rope rigged from the top and reach the ground below as night fell. The San Juan Search and Rescue crew filed a report on its Facebook page, noting that their team is “a great group of volunteers wanting to help others in need out.” [San Juan Search and Rescue Facebook photo]